NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Country music has a new king.
Randy Travis was honored for the grand impact he has had on country music.
The annual Keith Whitley Fingerprint on Country Music Award was held in Nashville for the first time on Friday night.
The organization is dedicated to preserving the music and legacy of country music artist Keith Whitley along with others how made great music along side him.
On top of the yearly awards, Friends of Keith Whitley provides scholarships to promising young musicians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.