NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Kentucky Senator Rand Paul (R- Bowling Green) announced in a tweet Monday morning that he is limiting his activities this month after undergoing surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center to remove part of his lung.
According to Paul, his lung was damaged during a 2017 assault and he had to undergo surgery this past weekend. He said the doctors, nurses, and staff at Vanderbilt were "great."
Paul expects to return to the Senate chamber in September.
