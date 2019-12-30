(WSMV) - Veggie Noodle Co., LLC is recalling its Cece's Veggie Co. brand Fresh Veggie Ramen with chicken broth due to a separately packaged egg that is possibly contaminated with Listeria, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration announced.
Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and people with weak immune systems. Although healthy people may only experience short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Veggie Noodle has not received reports of illnesses associated with the recall. No other Veggie Noodle or Cece's products are affected by the recall and may be eaten.
Consumers who have purchased any recalled product are urged not to consume it, but to discard or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with further questions may call Veggie Noodle at (512) 200-3337 (Monday to Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM Central) or by email at info@cecesveggieco.com.
