NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Country Hall of Famer and former WSM morning show host, Ralph Emery, died Saturday morning. He was 88.
Known as “the dean of country music broadcasters,” Ralph Emery was a pioneer in the country disc jockey industry in the late twentieth century.
Very sad to hear of the passing of our friend Ralph Emery 💔 pic.twitter.com/Yw5k9ekasP— Bellamy Brothers (@BellamyBrothers) January 15, 2022
"Ralph Emery's impact in expanding country music's audience is incalculable," said Kyle Young, CEO, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. "On radio and on television, he allowed fans to get to know the people behind the songs. Ralph was more a grand conversationalist than a calculated interviewer, and it was his conversations that revealed the humor and humanity of Tom T. Hall, Barbara Mandrell, Tex Ritter, Marty Robbins and many more. Above all, he believed in music and in the people who make it."
Emery launched the successful early morning, Ralph Emery Show, on 1972right here on WSMV (previously known as WSM-TV). The talk show featured a live band and gave early television exposure to young artists like Lorrie Morgan and the Judds, who at time were just starting out in the industry.
A Tammy friend, fan, supporter and the greatest interviewer. Rest In Peace, Ralph. #ralphemery #countrymusic #cmhof pic.twitter.com/n56eVRbKgV— Tammy Wynette (@TammyWynetteTN) January 15, 2022
Emery’s first gig in broadcasting prior to WSMV was a deejay position at WTPR in Paris, Tennessee. In 1957, the graveyard shift at Nashville’s WSM radio station would broadcast his voice across almost 40 states for 15 years.
“It was the longest air shift I ever had in my life! Ten at night ‘til five in the morning is a long time to be on the radio,” Emery told PBS. “I always thought that if the Opry had died and they had taken that show off, it would have killed country music.”
Emery hosted many other popular shows such as Pop Goes the Country (1974 – 1980), Nashville Alive (1981-1982), and Nashville Now (1983-1993).
You can learn more about Emery and his legacy here.
