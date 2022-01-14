NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The new proposed congressional map proposed by Tennessee House Republicans is receiving a lot of backlash.
A rally is planned at the Tennessee State Capitol on Monday to protest the redistricting plan.
The Equity Alliance Fund is joining forces with the Nashville Justice League for the protest and rally. The NJL is comprised of grassroots organizations in Nashville – the Equity Alliance Funds, TIRRC Votes and Central Labor Council or Middle Tennessee.
The rally is on MLK Day on the steps of the capitol because they say it is a day of action.
The proposed redistricting plan splits Davidson County into three congressional districts.
Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton told News4’s Tosin Fakile that he has received a lot of positive reaction to the new redistricting map.
But Charlane Oliver with the Equity Alliance Fund said what lawmakers are doing hinders the Black vote and she hopes to have a big turnout for the rally.
“Nashville, before the 2020 census came out, we were 28% of the population. The Black population in Nashville, and you mean to tell me that now my voice will only be reduced to 8%? How does that work? So there is no rationale right now for how these maps are split three ways in Nashville,” Oliver said. “Davidson County is the only county out of 95 counties in Tennessee that is split three ways. Any other county in the state is not. There is no justification other than it being racist, and it being deliberate that this is the one of two counties that is Democratic that you want to split.”
The rally occurs Monday at 2 p.m. at the Tennessee State Capitol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.