NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Pastors from around Middle Tennessee gathered outside Senate chambers on Monday to encourage lawmakers to pass abortion regulations.
It was one of a few rallies at the Capitol as the legislative session nears an end.
This is a watered-down version of the bill, which was pulled by the Senate for a summer study last week.
The bill’s sponsor amended it, saying the new version would pass all legal challenges.
Earlier this year a similar bill in Iowa went through the courts.
Judges there said the bill was unconstitutional.
The Tennessee House previously passed the non-amended version of the bill.
