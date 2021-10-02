NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A group of people is rallying at the State Capitol on Saturday afternoon to push for abortion rights.

Organizers held rallies across Tennessee, including in Nashville, showing support for abortion rights and the right to privacy.

A Rally for Abortion Justice is going on right now in Nashville. Organizers said about 2,000 people RSVP’d to the event.

“The political attacks have escalated for decades, and we could be at the precipice of an unraveling in the courts,” said Francie Hunt, executive director of Tennessee Advocates for Planned Parenthood. “If you’re a Tennessean who has needed an abortion, we love you, we are here for you, and we will not cede one inch if it means saving your life.”

Todays rally across TN including here in Nashville are showing support for abortion rights.@WSMV pic.twitter.com/GQAfHLIRcc — Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) October 2, 2021

Organizers say they’ll be marching past the AT&T building in Nashville because they say AT&T was a significant contributor to the bill sponsor of the new abortion law in Texas.

This sign is also at the rally for Abortion justice rally here in Nashville. Organizers say they’ll be marching past the AT&T building in Nashville because they say @ATTNEWS was a major contributor to the bill sponsor of the new abortion law in Texas@WSMV pic.twitter.com/hAJcIgxZXv — Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) October 2, 2021

The first Women's March of the Biden administration headed straight for the steps of the Supreme Court on Saturday, part of nationwide protests that drew thousands to Washington to demand continued access to abortion in a year when conservative lawmakers and judges have put it in jeopardy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.