NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville teachers are getting a raise, but it’s not guaranteed for long.
News4 wanted to know where the money was coming from for the raises and how long the raises will last.
Nashville Mayor David Briley intends to make those teacher raises permanent, but the funding for the raises is another story.
Consider the money a “favor” from the bank.
Councilman Bob Mendes said Regions Bank is giving the city of Nashville a one-year break on some outstanding loans and next year the bank will accept a minimum payment on the loans.
The Mayor’s Office said that the one-year break from one of those loans would allow for an extra $7.5 million, so they decided to put that toward schools, specifically another 3% raise for teachers, which goes into effect on Jan. 1.
“There is a clear need there that will take us several years to fully address, but it’s important teachers feel we are making a down payment on our long-term commitment,” said Briley spokesman Thomas Mulgrew.
The new 3% pay raise for teachers is only funded for the 2020 fiscal year that began on Monday.
The city will have to evaluate every year whether it’s something they can continue to do.
The raise only applies to teachers, so there are plenty of other Metro employees feeling slighted.
Nashville’s firefighters union sent News4 a statement in part saying, “We can all agree that our teachers need a salary increase. We fully support the teachers. We are asking the Mayor and Council to support all Metro employees equally.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.