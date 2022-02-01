WAVERLY, Tn. (WSMV) - Flood victims in Waverly who've seen the worst of rushing water are keeping a close eye on the rain in the forecast this week.

Last August, more than 16 inches were dumped on Waverly, leading to devastating flash flooding that killed nearly two dozen people.

In the stillness of the neighborhoods cleared out by the flooding, there's also an uneasiness on weeks like tonight, when just up to four inches could be possible on Thursday.

"The anxiety is share unanimously amongst everybody here," Victoria Brooks, the owner of a Waverly hair salon said.

"Four inches doesn’t seem like much but tell that to a flood victim who lost everything."

Brooks owns Wild Orchid Hair Salon on Main Street in Waverly.

She was forced to rebuild her salon after it suffered significant damage in the August 21 flood. Surrounding her salon are homes that are now vacant, damaged so badly they're unlivable.

“I’m reminded of it everyday and I relive that day over and over," Brooks said.

With freezing temperatures likely on Friday, people in Waverly who are still trying to get back in their homes are also worried about losing power.

