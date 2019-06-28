CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Rain and high winds late Wednesday and early Thursday caused a portion of the old Wesley Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church to collapse, officials said.
Clarksville Police and Clarksville Fire Rescue crews examined and secured the site at 1026 Washington Street overnight, and then waited for daylight.
Neighbors told emergency officials that homeless people were known to take refuge in the decaying chapel, which was scheduled for demolition to make way for new housing.
On Thursday morning, a Clarksville Street Department track hoe carefully moved debris, and emergency crews combed through the splintered wood and bricks.
A regional K-9 search team was called in, and two German shepherds sniffed through the rubble for any signs of trapped individuals.
At one point, firefighters used a boom truck to extend two men over the debris, and with a drone overhead, the track hoe operator pushed, pulled, and lifted beams and other materials to allow searchers to get a better look.
No one was found in the debris.
The next step is for the city of Clarksville to move ahead with a compromise plan worked out with the church, its bank, and Habitat for Humanity.
The church board, with the approval of Citizens Savings Bank and Trust Co., which holds a mortgage on the property, will donate the building and land to the city.
The city's Office of Housing and Community Development will use block grant money to finish the demolition and clear the property.
Half of the land will be donated to the Habitat for Humanity, which will build two homes for qualifying individuals.
The other half of the property will be deeded back to the church, leaving it and the bank real property as security for the church's outstanding loan.
Wesley Chapel CME has been in Clarksville since 1867, and has owned the Washington Street building since 1975.
Before that, the church building was the home of a Nazarene Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.