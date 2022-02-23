NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The threat of rain has people living along certain creeks paying attention. Those on Seven Mile Creek watched the creek rise fast Tuesday. They’re waiting to see what Thursday’s weather will do to this creek.
Tuesday was enough of a scare for these folks. One woman who lived through the March flood last year was so worried she took off and stayed at a friend’s house.
In last year's flood, residents’ cars, basements, yards, were flooded. Michael Quinlan moved here after that flood. It didn’t take neighbors long to make him aware of just how fast and furious this creek can become.
“You have to keep an eye on it,” he said. “You never know it can happen really fast. It can flood in quickly. We get poured on and don’t do anything. We can just a little bit of rain and it floods.”
Up and down these roads, you still see where this creek has changed things after last year’s flood. One woman said just moved back into her house this month after the flood this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.