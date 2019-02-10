NASHVILLE (WSMV) - WeGo Public Transit is advising all Music City Star riders to prepare for delays and even cancellation of Monday morning's rail service due to steady rainfall and the increased potential for flooding.
"RTA supervision will be inspecting track conditions in the early hours of Monday, February 11 for factors which could impede the safe operation of the train's morning commuter service," said a spokesperson in a statement, "Customers are encouraged to make alternative arrangements in the event officials deem andy segment of track impassable due to flooding."
Music City Star will update passengers and local media on track conditions by Monday morning.
