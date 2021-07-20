MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - It's an issue the City of Mt. Juliet has been dealing with for years on North Mt. Juliet Road.
A dip in the railroad crossing has caused damage to many vehicles and there still isn't a solution.
The northbound lane of North Mt. Juliet Road, near Division Street, is where significant damage is being done to cars crossing the railroad.
"Bent rims, front end alignment’s, busted tires, you name it, we are getting them all," Ray Justice, Vice-Mayor & District 1 Commissioner, pointed out to News 4 on Tuesday.
The City of Mt. Juliet is fielding the complains, but can do nothing to solve the issue, because Mount Juliet Road is a state highway, and the railroad is privately owned with RJ Corman providing the maintenance.
"They were out here yesterday trying to fix it," Justice said. "They put paving on it. This is an ongoing problem. This has been going on for 20+ years. I’m having a really hard time understanding they are not being able to rectify the problem."
One business owner nearby told News 4 he can hear the damage being done to cars at least 10 times a day.
"They did finally come out and their fix was not a fix, it just complicated the matter," Justice said. "Because now we have a hump that will send somebody airborne if they go over at the wrong speed. ... The City of Mt. Juliet has done and will continue to do everything in its power and within its jurisdiction to fix this problem to the point we’ve been begging RJ Corman to come out and do it."
TDOT tells News 4 it is RJ Corman’s responsibility to fix the issue and they have been notified.
However, TDOT cannot interfere with the train and its ability to safely utilize the tracks.
