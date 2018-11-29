GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Ragtime musician and pianist Johnny Maddox has died at the age of 91, according to his representatives.
Maddox died Tuesday, Nov. 27 after a long battle with health issues. He moved into a nursing home earlier in the year.
He is survived by a longtime girlfriend of 35 years, Fredette Smith Eagle of McLean, VA. He's also survived by his former wife and mother of his children Betty Biddy Maddox of Little Rock, AR; as well as his children and grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements have been made, his funeral will be held Monday, Dec. 3 at the First Presbyterian Church in Gallatin. Anderson Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Monday at the church, and the funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. Interment will follow in the Gallatin City Cemetery.
News4's Terry Bulger sat down with Maddox for an interview back in 2015.
“I still love the music,” Maddox said. “I’ll never quit loving the music.”
Maddox was a popular Ragtime pianist in the 1940s and 1950s, and spent much of his later life retired, helping aspiring young piano players learn Ragtime music in his Gallatin home.
He played piano for over 70 years. Maddox was the first man to ever sell a million copies of a piano record. He was a national chart topper and nightclub regular with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to be made to the music fund at First Presbyterian Church of Gallatin or the Sumner County Museum.
