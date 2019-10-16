When thinking of yoga, many picture candles, hear tranquil music, and see people bending their bodies to work toward inner peace. That's not the case for one woman who uses 'Rage Yoga' an an alternative.
Lindsay Istace, the founder of Rage Yoga, says it takes a different approach for those who want to find their peaceful center while tying in cursing, beer, and heavy metal.
Istace explains in a video that the goal is to make you feel empowered and work through what's holding you back. The online classes are available for purchase. They offer packages such as six week programs and basic video tutorials.
Do you want to give it a try? Check out its website to let out some rage.
