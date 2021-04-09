NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Among the tourism and hustle-and-bustle of booming Nashville, lies a quainter side. Radnor Lake offers a variety of scenery and relaxation for those looking for time outdoors close to the city.
The scenery at Radnor is spectacular long before you ever get to the lake. Park Director Steve Ward says such beauty is unbelievable when you consider it’s so close to downtown.
8 miles away from the Capitol hidden behind streets and highways, pick your reason to be here. Some like the sound, the quiet others the canopy of trees overhead blocking the sun.
For Kelly Moreland Jones it’s the sound of silence, what she likes especially is it so close to downtown. The dilemma for Nashville regulars should they share what’s hidden here with others?
One young woman boldly said absolutely not this is for us and we don’t need it to be overrun it’s just great to come here and see all the new wildlife.
Radnor Lake can be found in Oak Hill just outside of Nashville on Otter Creek Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.