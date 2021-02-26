NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This June for the first time in 37 years, Nascar Cup Series racing will be front and center at Nashville Superspeedway. The economic impact, especially with many businesses hit hard during the pandemic, could be beneficial to many in middle Tennessee at just the right time
"We think we are going to be providing (fans from everywhere) the entertainment that they will want to drive for," Erik Moses, President of Nashville Superspeedway told News 4.
Moses brings with him to Middle Tennessee an economic development background needed for his new job. "I understand the importance of circulating those dollars inside at local economies and we want to provide the catalyst to do that."
Which he can- with a newly renovated Nashville Superspeedway and three races Father's Day weekend.
"You are going to see the best of the best. We are fortunate enough to have a tripleheader for our inaugural weekend."
"We should be looking for ways to bring more people in here to bring more dollars into this economy," Moses said. For the races, that will be generated from people flying into Nashville, driving in from nearby, and bringing their RVs to tailgate for the weekend.
"We are expecting as many as 1200 RVs to be out here. Many of them will be around the track and around the 700+ acres we have here."
"Some of the economic activity will be spilling out into the counties out here," Moses said.
It's difficult to put a number on the estimated impact financially due to everything surrounding COVID-19, but the Superspeedway will have an opportunity for an economic boost for the next 5-10 years.
"We have no doubts while we are here for the many years to come many more, people will be exposed to middle Tennessee and will come back again and again for the state fair, Wilson County Fair, or other things as a result of coming to Superspeedway," Moses said.
