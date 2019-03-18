Duke dog WCAC

Duke (Photo: WCAC)

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Williamson County Animal Center in Franklin announced a series of community rabies clinics after the the Tennessee Department of Health confirmed there was a rabid skunk in Williamson County.

WCAC is encouraging pet owners to vaccinate their pets. The state requires that all dogs, cats, and ferrets have up-to-date rabies vaccinations.

The clinics will be open on Saturdays from March 30 to April 27 at the following locations:

March 30

Williamson County Animal Center (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)

April 6

College Grove Elementary (1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

Westwood Elementary (1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

Centennial High School (1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

April 13

Bethesda Deli & Market (1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

Hillsboro Middle School (1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

Page Middle School (1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.) 

April 20

Brentwood Middle School (1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

Independence High School (1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

Nolensville Elementary School (1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

April 27

Williamson Co. Animal Center (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)

The shots are $10 per pet. In a press release, WCAC said dogs must be on leashes and cats must be in carriers. Owners will have to pay in cash or check. 

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Kyle is a Multimedia Producer at WSMV. He is a proud graduate of Virginia Tech, where he majored in multimedia journalism with a minor in psychology. Send him news tips or food recommendations to kyle.cooke@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.