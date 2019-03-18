FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Williamson County Animal Center in Franklin announced a series of community rabies clinics after the the Tennessee Department of Health confirmed there was a rabid skunk in Williamson County.
WCAC is encouraging pet owners to vaccinate their pets. The state requires that all dogs, cats, and ferrets have up-to-date rabies vaccinations.
The clinics will be open on Saturdays from March 30 to April 27 at the following locations:
March 30
Williamson County Animal Center (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)
April 6
College Grove Elementary (1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.)
Westwood Elementary (1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.)
Centennial High School (1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.)
April 13
Bethesda Deli & Market (1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.)
Hillsboro Middle School (1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.)
Page Middle School (1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.)
April 20
Brentwood Middle School (1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.)
Independence High School (1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.)
Nolensville Elementary School (1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.)
April 27
Williamson Co. Animal Center (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)
The shots are $10 per pet. In a press release, WCAC said dogs must be on leashes and cats must be in carriers. Owners will have to pay in cash or check.
