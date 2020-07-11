GENERIC - Fire 1

(file photo | Associated Press)

LA VERGNE, TENN. (WSMV) - One man is lucky to be alive after a house fire caused severe damage in La Vergne Saturday morning. 

At 2:30 a.m. Saturday, an 11-year-old and three other teens woke up to their home filled with flames and smoke in the 600 block of Big Hurricane Drive.

With almost no visibility, all four of the children were able to escape. The three teens managed to break out a second story window and lower themselves down safely. 

Once out, the four children opened an exterior door of a converted garage where their uncle was sleeping and woke him up and got him out to safety. 

The Fire Marshal’s Office investigation revealed that the fire started on the stove and at this point has been ruled accidental. 

The family was renting the home and did not have renters insurance. 

The American Red Cross is helping the the family temporarily. If you wish to help, you may do so by contacting the Fire Marshal's office at 615-287-5832.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.