LA VERGNE, TENN. (WSMV) - One man is lucky to be alive after a house fire caused severe damage in La Vergne Saturday morning.
At 2:30 a.m. Saturday, an 11-year-old and three other teens woke up to their home filled with flames and smoke in the 600 block of Big Hurricane Drive.
With almost no visibility, all four of the children were able to escape. The three teens managed to break out a second story window and lower themselves down safely.
Once out, the four children opened an exterior door of a converted garage where their uncle was sleeping and woke him up and got him out to safety.
The Fire Marshal’s Office investigation revealed that the fire started on the stove and at this point has been ruled accidental.
The family was renting the home and did not have renters insurance.
The American Red Cross is helping the the family temporarily. If you wish to help, you may do so by contacting the Fire Marshal's office at 615-287-5832.
