NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A simple, non-invasive scan can help you learn more about your heart health, and potentially ward off a life threatening heart attack. It’s called a coronary calcium scan.
It offers a score, from zero up into the thousands, to help assess a person’s heart attack risk and determine the right treatment plan.
“I think that when people see that, they're more inclined to actually make lifestyle changes and potentially take medicine that can protect them from it,” says Dr. Andrew Zurick, a cardiologist with Ascension St. Thomas.
Dr. Zurick says the scan can be especially helpful for those who have a history of heart disease in their family, current and former smokers, and those over the age of 45, especially if they aren’t showing signs of heart disease.
While the procedure is not covered by insurance, Dr. Zurick says a partnership between Ascension St. Thomas and Premier Radiology allows people to get the scan for $50 at any of the outpatient imaging centers. You don’t need an appointment. You can find more information about the procedure by clicking here.
