The same tests hailed as a “game changer” in the fight against COVID-19 in Middle Tennessee is now being scrutinized by the FDA for potential inaccurate results.
The FDA issued an alert about Abbott ID NOW tests, which are used by Walgreens and American Family Care urgent care facilities in Middle Tennessee.
In the alert, the FDA reported that studies have found the tests produced potentially false results, specifically in false negative tests.
The Abbott ID NOW tests claim they can produce positive COVID-19 results in five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes.
In an online statement, Abbott claimed the studies that found their tests inaccurate didn’t use them as they were designed.
A spokeswoman for Walgreens referenced all questions to Abbott, and did not respond to our questions on whether or not they would continue to offer the tests.
Dr. Benjamin Barlow, chief medical officer for American Family Care, said they will continue to use and offer the tests.
Barlow was aware of the FDA’s alert and echoed Abbott’s statement that some of the studies may not have followed the correct procedures to administer the tests.
“Abbott told us you needed to run this test exactly as they tell you,” Barlow said.
Barlow said even before the FDA cited the potential false negatives, Barlow said if someone tested negative in their clinic, but still exhibited COVID-19 symptoms, they would send a sample to a lab to double check.
He said his clinics have not seen cases of the Abbott ID NOW tests producing false negatives.
Shelley Walker, spokeswoman for the state department of health, told News4 Investigates that they were given 15 of the Abbott ID NOW tests from the federal government.
“However, because we had some initial concerns regarding safety and sensitivity of the system, we decided not to place any of these instruments in the field at that time,” Walker said.
Walker said in an update to the FDA’s emergency use authorization in April the use of swabs placed in viral transport media was removed.
Because all samples the state receives for COVID-19 testing is collected and placed in transport media, it means they could not be used by the state.
