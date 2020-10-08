NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As the Tennessee Titans continue to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak, questions surround what's next for the team ahead of their game on Sunday.
On Wednesday two more players were reported to have tested positive for COVID-19, a setback after two straight days of no new positive tests for the organization.
So far 22 people with the Titans have now tested positive.
Receiver Corey Davis was one of the players who tested positive on Wednesday, bringing the total number of positive player cases to 11 since September 24.
Right now it is unclear whether the team will play their scheduled game for Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.
News4 is also working to learn whether the team broke NFL safety protocols by practicing on a high school field last month.
On September 30, 10 to 15 Titans players were seen practicing at Montgomery Bell Academy's field.
The coach at Montgomery Bell said he gave the OK after quarterback Ryan Tannehill asked the private school if players could throw the ball around for about an hour.
On October 1, Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel said he told players not to gather. On the same day the NFL sent out a memo to all teams saying there can't be gatherings away from team facilities.
News4 is asking the NFL if the Titans were told prior to September 30 and October 1 that they weren't allowed to gather outside their facility.
That will determine whether there was a violation of protocol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.