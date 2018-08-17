NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The News 4 I-Team is digging into a deal that gives up part of one of the largest pieces of public property in Nashville – the fairgrounds.

The Fairgrounds Nashville has been the home of the Tennessee State Fair for more than 100 years, and hosts thousands of visitors at events like the monthly flea market.

But it’s not clear what happens to the land after a vote by the Fair Board on Thursday.

+3 Fair Board declares property surplus in advance of stadium vote The fair board’s decision to declare its fairgrounds property surplus could have unintended consequences if Metro follows its own codes, but a spokesman for Mayor David Briley said they don’t apply.

The board voted to surplus some of its property in order to lease it to a private developer. It’s part of an enticement for the developer to build an MLS stadium at the fairgrounds.

But exactly what property the Fair Board voted to surplus Thursday is hard to tell because Exhibit A, which is supposed to be a map and description of the property, is blank.

A previous document presented to the Fair Board Tuesday had a small map of the acreage being declared surplus, but there is no legal description or indication that any surveys were done.

+2 Fair Board gets heat about secret deal The Nashville Fair Board’s Executive Director publicly addressed an elephant in the room at the board meeting Tuesday, a secret plan promising even more Fairgrounds land to a private company.

Metro Councilman Steve Glover said the city is moving too fast on the stadium deal and said it’s making mistakes that could have unintended consequences.

"I don't think they know what they did yesterday. They don’t know what they surplused,” Glover said.

+2 Metro Sports Authority delays awarding contract for MLS stadium During a meeting, Messer Construction was initially chosen for the job, but one of the two other firms is challenging the decision.

"This is a move that is frankly, appalling," he said.

News 4’s Nancy Amons asked the Metro Legal Department why the page detailing the transaction was blank. She was told no one could discuss it, since it was protected by attorney-client privilege.