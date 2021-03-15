Nobody is publicly spelling out why Timothy Hughes suddenly resigned from the Community Oversight Board, but News4 has learned he may not have been eligible to be on the board in the first place.
Metro police charged Hughes with burglary in 2002.
In 2008 he pleaded guilty in federal court to mail fraud.
As a convicted felon, he's not registered to vote and according to Tennessee code, if you're not a registered voter, being on the board is not allowed.
Hughes wont return our calls.
Neither will Dr. Jill Fitcheard, the Executive Director of the Community Oversight Board.
After receiving a tip, we sent an email to Fitcheard asking if there was anyone on the board who isn't qualified.
Again, we did not receive a response.
At their next meeting, Hughes resigned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.