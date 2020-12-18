NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Even a week after Nashville Police arrested 21-year-old Devuante Hill saying he implicated himself in the death of nurse Caitlyn Kaufman, many in the city is still waiting for answers including what could have been hill's motive and was there anyone else in the car with him?
Police officials did not have answers to give News4, but told me today it may be a while before we have definitive answers because this is an ongoing investigation.
Police used cell phone data to show Hill was in the area Kaufman died on I-440 and linked himself to the weapon used.
Kaufman's family is back in Pennsylvania. More than 48-thousand dollars was raised to support the family.
