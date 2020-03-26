NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Local officials in Davidson County have found a way to help answer the public's questions on COVID-19 - the infectious disease that's making its way through the mid-state.
The Metro Public Health Department launched a COVID-19 telephone hotline that will be open to call from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
Nurses and other public health professionals will be available to answer questions and provide information to Davidson County residents who call.
The hotline phone number is 615-862-7777. Officials say callers will have an option to access recorded messages that have the latest updates about the coronavirus in English and Spanish. Interpretation services will also be available.
