NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A fever was one of the first widely known symptoms of COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic.
It’s why many restaurants and businesses do temperature checks as a way to help stop the spread of the disease.
But there are growing questions surrounding whether or not those temperature checks are effective.
“We think about the total population of people with COVID-19 people with symptoms are a bit of the tip of the iceberg. If we can identify them and get them tested if they don’t know they already have COVID or at least isolate them from others we may really be able to slow the transmission of the disease," said Dr. David Aronoff, director of the division of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
The CDC considers a person to have a fever when their body’s temperature reaches 100.4 degrees.
“Some stores and businesses, and even at our hospital we’ve set that threshold at an even 100 degrees Fahrenheit which is still not a normal body temperature and its easier for people to understand as well,” said Dr. Aronoff.
But those who are showing symptoms are not the only people we need to be concerned about.
Dr. Aronoff said it’s the silent spreaders that are hard to watch out for.
“People need to realize that if they feel 100% normal not only could they still be infected with the COVID-19 causing virus but they could be transmitting it to other people too.”
