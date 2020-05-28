NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Antibody tests for COVID-19 are revealing thousands of people who had been infected never got severely ill or showed symptoms.
But just how accurate are those tests?
Consumer Investigator Lindsay Bramson talked with medical experts to find out.
You may think by testing positive you're safe from COVID-19 and don't need to wear a protective mask, but it's others you need to be concerned about and a test that may not have been correct.
“People need to realize these tests can suffer from false positives and false negatives and the information they get may not be accurate,” said Dr. David Aronoff who is the Director of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Aronoff says there;s the misconception that if you test positive you're immune to the virus.
“We don’t know if that means you cant get infected again or more likely you can get infected again but maybe symptoms are less severe because you have antibodies,” said Dr. Aronoff.
Jackie Osborne who is soon-to-be a mother of four, took the antibody test last month. While her test came back negative, she can't help but wonder.
“It’s definitely a scary thought to consider maybe it wasn’t right the 1st time,” said Osborne.
Consumer Reporter Lindsay Bramson asked, “It sounds like even if you test positive you could still pass COVID-19 onto somebody else?”
“It’s likely you can still get infected and still transmit…your infection is likely less severe,” said Dr. Aronoff.
There are two kinds of antibody tests. Blood sent to a lab and another where your finger gets pricked.
Dr. Aronoff says if you can, get the blood draw which gets sent off to a lab and is more reliable.
“Those particular tests are having some challenges in performance for sure,” said Dr. Aronoff.
Regardless of how you test, doctors say it's crucial you keep wearing your PPE, so you can protect those most vulnerable.
