NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you and your newborn baby have been quarantining, staying away from others and you’re concerned about how your baby’s immune system is being impacted, doctors say your baby will be just fine.
“There is no detriment to the child’s immune system. The thing that will happen is perhaps they will develop their immunity a little bit later on,“ said Dr. Joseph Gigante, pediatrician at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
Stacey Russell and her husband became parents of two when their second child was born back in May.
Since her daughter’s birth Russell said they like to get outdoors whenever they can.
“We have been taking a lot of walks. We go to Shelby Bottoms or Percy Priest dam. Some place where we can be away from people.”
Doctors recommend avoiding indoor spaces, like grocery stores and restaurants with your newborn baby.
Doctors also advise newborn parents to make sure they are getting their vaccinations and check-ups.
“The number of children coming in for well child visits and the number of children coming in for vaccines has really markedly dropped. The vaccines will help build up their immune system. I think it’s also important to come in for those check-ups just to be able to be sure your newborn baby is growing appropriately and your newborn baby is developing appropriately,” said Dr. Gigante.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.