NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Phase two is underway in Nashville, and many other parts of the state are almost completely reopened. But from inside a home with high-riskers, a quarantined lifestyle is far from over.
Closed signs have come off, but masks are still on. "If anything, it’s a reminder to all of us that we are still on high alert," Annette Gough said.
The masks stand as a hallmark of both how far we've come, and how far we have to go. "We have to realize that things are not normal, nor will they be normal until we get a vaccine for this."
Gough lives in Williamson County with two high-riskers. "I have a 90-year-old mother that lives with us, who has dementia, and I have a husband, who’s a cardiac arrest survivor," she explained. She feels a magnified responsibility to protect her family's health. "I would never be able to live with myself if they contracted this disease because of me."
Eating out at slowly opening restaurants is not an option. Gough and her husband tried to go to one earlier earlier this month, but decided the anxiety that came with it was not worth it. "As long as it’s here in this area, I just can’t take the risk."
Going out is a luxury she urges the rest of us to approach with caution, and compassion. "Let’s not get complacent. Let’s rally together in a positive fashion," Gough said. "We’re on the same side of the aisle, all of us. There are no aisles. We’re in this together as a community, and I think we just have to get through it and be there for each other."
