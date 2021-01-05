More than 150,000 people have been vaccinated, most of them healthcare workers. News4's Tosin Fakile spoke with the experts about the process so far.

Vaccines are available with FDA Emergency Use Authorization and that doesn’t apply to everyone

So, what does that mean?

That means vaccines haven’t received full FDA approval, the emergency authorization allows the FDA to make vaccines available quicker during a health crisis, and it’s about finding out if you are under that emergency use category and what county you live in.

The doctor who runs the Pfizer trial at Clinical research associates says there needs to be more time for vaccines to be approved and available for you.

The state has an order in which people will be vaccinated. The Department of Health says this week they'll ramp up efforts to vaccinate long-term care facility residents.

Counties in the state are at different points in the vaccination order, some places without time slots to sign up to be vaccinated, so what’s causing the hold-up? 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.