Vaccines are available with FDA Emergency Use Authorization and that doesn’t apply to everyone
So, what does that mean?
That means vaccines haven’t received full FDA approval, the emergency authorization allows the FDA to make vaccines available quicker during a health crisis, and it’s about finding out if you are under that emergency use category and what county you live in.
The doctor who runs the Pfizer trial at Clinical research associates says there needs to be more time for vaccines to be approved and available for you.
The state has an order in which people will be vaccinated. The Department of Health says this week they'll ramp up efforts to vaccinate long-term care facility residents.
Counties in the state are at different points in the vaccination order, some places without time slots to sign up to be vaccinated, so what’s causing the hold-up?
