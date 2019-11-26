BAXTER, TN (WSMV) - Putnam County deputies arrested an armed and dangerous fugitive on Tuesday, according to a news release.
Deputies received information that Michael D. Whitaker, who was wanted in Texas on a charge of theft of property and three parole warrants, had been seen around Elmore Town Road in Baxter driving a white Ford truck. Deputies located Whitaker at a residence in Baxter. He was taken into custody without incident.
Whitaker was out on parole in Dallas County, TX. He is wanted by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Parole Division for theft of property $750-$20,000 and three parole warrants. He was also wanted in Putnam County for interference with emergency calls and domestic assault.
