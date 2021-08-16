Tennessee Tech Generic Logo

COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Tech University will temporarily require masks for everyone inside campus facilities when classes start on Thursday.

The mask mandate applies to faculty, staff, students, vendors and visitors, according to an update on the university’s website.

Exceptions include private offices, residence hall rooms, individual study/practice spaces, open student study areas in the library, while participating in fitness activities and while eating and drinking.

Students should contact the Accessible Education Center and employees should contact Human Resources with questions about accommodations.

Tennessee Tech joins the other Middle Tennessee public four-year universities that now require masks inside campus facilities.

