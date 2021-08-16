COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Tech University will temporarily require masks for everyone inside campus facilities when classes start on Thursday.
The mask mandate applies to faculty, staff, students, vendors and visitors, according to an update on the university’s website.
Exceptions include private offices, residence hall rooms, individual study/practice spaces, open student study areas in the library, while participating in fitness activities and while eating and drinking.
Students should contact the Accessible Education Center and employees should contact Human Resources with questions about accommodations.
Tennessee Tech joins the other Middle Tennessee public four-year universities that now require masks inside campus facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.