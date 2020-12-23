COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A group of Tennessee Tech University engineering students built a Cookeville boy the gift he need this holiday season.
If you give 2-1/2-year-old Aiden Robertson any toy, he’d get lost in it.
“He’s just a big ball of energy,” said Lorren Robertson, Aiden’s mom. “We knew this past February, so right before March.”
In February, Aiden was diagnosed at age 20 months with autism. That’s also about when their Cookeville home was blown away by the tornadoes.
“You just saw the dirt of his room. It literally took everything,” said Robertson.
Inside their new Cookeville home, everything is bought or donated this year, including Aiden’s sensory swing. It’s a swing on a pivot that turns 360 degrees, which was built by a team from Tennessee Tech.
“The basic request was that Aiden would use it and would be able to be taken down if mom needed it and was movable,” said John Wagner, one of the students on the project.
He worked with a team of students, including Emily Carroll and Gabe DeSilva. It’s bolted to the wall of Aiden’s bedroom and can hold up to 300 pounds.
“Just to see Aiden’s face as soon as he walked in and saw that. It was amazing,” said Carroll.
The students also bought a few gifts for Aiden when they installed the swing. The gifts were toys and other items Aiden was attached to but lost in the tornado.
As for the swing, that’s Aiden’s safe space, and an escape after a year of so many turns.
“The 360 part of it works with the vestibular in the inner ear and that’s what children with autism need,” said Robertson. “You can’t buy something like that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.