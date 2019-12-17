COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Former Tennessee Tech football player Jake Hoot won the season’s “The Voice” on Tuesday night.
Friends and fans attended a watch party at The Edge of Life Church on Washington Avenue to see if Hoot would win the music competition.
Fans had to wait a little longer as Hoot was named to the final two before the winner was announced just before 10 p.m. on the NBC show.
Hoot was born in Texas and moved to Tennessee when he was recruited to play football at Tennessee Tech when he was 20.
He has grown up singing and began playing gigs when he moved here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.