COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With the new multi-billion-dollar Ford electric vehicle plant coming to Tennessee, 11,000 new jobs will be available.

When it’s complete, who will fill those jobs?

Tennessee Tech is working to prepare those possible workers.

Inside a garage on the Tennessee Tech campus, before this group of students learn where automobile technology is headed, they must learn where it’s been.

Senior Jack Sims, a student in the lab, knows. A big bulky block of an engine, the kind that’s in 97% of cars on America’s roads today.

“The vast majority of them use gas combustion whether that’s running on natural gas, gasoline, diesel or even some of the internal combustion vehicles that you see on an aircraft. They still use, of course, fossil fuels,” Sims said.

In this lab they learn to take apart a gas combustion engine, piece-by-piece, and put it back together again.

It gives them the tools they need to learn what will move the automobiles of the future.

“When you look at this electric motor, it’s obviously more compact than that,” Sims said.

Governor announces new TCAT to be developed in conjunction with Blue Oval City Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced a new Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) to be developed on the Memphis Regional Megasite in conjunction with Ford Motor Company and SK Innovation’s Blue Oval City.

Dr. Pingen Chen runs the lab, part of Tennessee Tech’s electric vehicle program, an important piece of technology he said will lower greenhouse gas emissions.

“This is pretty much the part that drives the electric motor,” Sims said.

A copper coil creates an electric current, fueling an electric engine with three main parts and under 100 pounds.

“The motor itself weighs about 15 kilograms, so it’s not that heavy at all,” Sims said.

It’s smaller than a gas engine.

“A lot of us can see that it’s transitioning toward alternative fuels and electrification, so that’s really where I’m aiming to go towards is more electric vehicles,” Sims said.

That means new job opportunities for these students.

Currently, Tennessee has three car companies manufacturing electric cars.

Soon Ford will build the largest electric assembly plant near Memphis, an enticing opportunity for students like Sims.

“I think I’m looking more at automotive hubs like Detroit and places like, potentially, Texas for some of the electrification that’s going on there with vehicles, but I’m also considering Tennessee,” Sims said.

While the full electrification of America’s automobiles is something still a little way down the road.

“2030 and even beyond,” Chen said. “The electric vehicle market will become bigger and bigger.”