UPDATE: Great News! Rayah and Marlee Smith have been located and are safe. As always, thank you for sharing! pic.twitter.com/XXsWHA7clH— TBI (@TBInvestigation) June 13, 2019
COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - TBI said two girls who were previously the subject of an endangered child alert have been found safe.
Rayah Smith, age 10 months, and Marlee Smith, age 2, were last seen on June 7 in the Cookeville area.
Details surrounding their discovery are still unclear. This is a developing story.
ORIGINAL STORY:
COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An endangered child alert has been issued for two girls in the Cookeville area.
Rayah has brown hair and blue eyes. Marlee has brown hair and blue eyes.
They were traveling in a 2010 black Chevy Cobalt with Tennessee license plate 5M50X7.
If you know of the girls' whereabouts, contact Cookeville Police at 931-526-2125 or the TBI at -800-TBI-FIND.
An ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT has been issued for two young girls out of the Cookeville area. Rayah Smith (left) is 10 mo old. Marlee Smith (right) is 2 yrs old. They were last seen June 7th. Both girls have brown hair, blue eyes. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you know where they are. pic.twitter.com/Q00kO9YFZ3— TBI (@TBInvestigation) June 13, 2019
This is a dated photo. The girls are believed to be traveling in a 2010 black Chevy Cobalt with Tennessee registration 5M50X7. Call the Cookeville Police Department at 1-931-526-2125, or 1-800-TBI-FIND.— TBI (@TBInvestigation) June 13, 2019
Here's another look at Rayah and Marlee Smith, missing from the Cookeville area.Know where they are? Call 931-526-2125, or 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/IHLvovbXp8— TBI (@TBInvestigation) June 13, 2019
