COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The man accused of driving a car that crashed into another and killing three people on Tuesday had his first court appearance on Wednesday morning.

Michael Shepherd has been charged with three counts of vehicular homicide after the crash at the intersection of South Willow Avenue and Interstate Drive.

During the hearing in Putnam County General Sessions court, Shepherd was provided with a court-appointed attorney. Shepherd didn’t speak much in court, but insinuated that he was driving a friend’s car on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the Tennessee Highway Patrol began receiving multiple calls in reference to a reckless vehicle, a silver Toyota Tacoma, traveling west on Interstate 40. A trooper spotted the vehicle near the 303-mile marker east of Monterey in eastern Putnam County. When the trooper pulled into traffic, the truck increased its speed. After the trooper turned on his lights and siren, the truck continued to drive recklessly, including passing on the shoulder, forcing other vehicles to avoid a collision and travelling at speeds over 120 mph. The truck briefly exited I-40 at exit 301 in Monterey and continued to drive erratically and re-entered I-40 at the 300-mile marker ramp.

After reaching Cookeville, troopers said the vehicle exited onto Highway 70 at the 290-mile marker and immediately returned to the interstate. The truck then exited I-40 at the Jefferson Avenue exit and turned north. The truck then made multiple reckless maneuvers onto Interstate Drive, traveling west toward South Willow Avenue. As the vehicle approached South Willow, it continued through a red traffic light and struck a Nissan Versa driven by Amanda Chatman. Chatman, 24, and two children, ages 3 and 4, died at the crash scene.

Bond was not set during today’s appearance. His next court appearance is set for Feb. 17 when the judge may consider sending it to the grand jury.

Shepherd also has charges against him in Cheatham and Williamson counties, including violating his parole.

If convicted of vehicular homicide, Shepherd could be sentenced to between 8 and 12 years in prison, according to District Attorney Bryant Dunaway.