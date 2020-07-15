COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Putnam County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested early Sunday morning on DUI charges, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputy Chad Martin was involved in a single-vehicle accident around 12:15 a.m. near the intersection of East 10th Street and Fisk Road. Cookeville Police officers charged Martin with DUI and possession of a handgun while under the influence. His bond was set at $2,000.
Martin had been a deputy with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office since 2014. Sheriff Eddie Farris said in a news release that Martin was no longer employed at the sheriff’s office.
