COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A repeat drug offender was arrested on Wednesday morning during an undercover operation, according to a news release.
Putnam County Sheriff deputies set up a meeting with Cody Goodnight, 29, of Cookeville, at a fast food restaurant on Spring Street. He attempted to flee from deputies. After being taken into custody, deputies located two bags of what appeared to be methamphetamine. He was also found to be in possession of stolen property.
Goodnight was charged with manufacture/sale/delivery/possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation, introduction of contraband into a penal facility and conspiracy of introduction of contraband. The sheriff’s office said he has been jailed eight times in Putnam County since June 2018 for charges such as aggravated assault, narcotics, theft and violation of bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.