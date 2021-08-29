COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris announced an employee and longtime friend had passed away.
Darrell Randolph joined the sheriff’s office in 2020 as a computer technology specialist. Farris said that even though Randolph had been there for a relatively short time, he was well licked and became an integral part of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office family.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, his sons Pete and Logan, his mother Modelle, and brothers Mark and Kyle,” Farris said in a statement.
Farris and Randolph had been lifelong friends, growing up together, attending school and playing sports in Putnam County.
“Darrell was a great athlete and an outstanding high school football player receiving many achievements during his playing days,” Farris said in a statement. “Darrell will be missed by everyone who knew him and will never be forgotten by the men and woman at the PCSO.”
