COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office will be handing out relief supplies to tornado victims on Tuesday morning.
Those picking up supplies should enter the Sheriff’s Office’s lower parking lot through Locust Avenue. Sheriff’s Office personnel with then validate your residential status.
Supplies being distributed include things like non-perishable items, baby food/formula, diapers/wipes, feminine care items, toiletries, bottled water, small toys, dog beds, dog food, tennis shoes, shirts, boxers and cleaning supplies.
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is located at 421 E. Spring St.
