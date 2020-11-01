MONTEREY, TN (WSMV) - Workers at the Perdue Farms plant are expected to return to work on Monday after a fire at the facility on Saturday.
According to a company spokesperson, the fire was isolated to one department in the building.
“The local fire department responded swiftly and extinguished the fire,” said Diana Souder, Director of Corporate Communications and Brand PR for Perdue Fire, in a statement to News4. “We are tremendously grateful for our local first responders, and the safety of our colleagues.”
Souder said there were no injuries.
The plant was scheduled to be shut down on Sunday. All departments except the one where the fire occurred will be on a normal schedule on Monday.
