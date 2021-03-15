MONTEREY, TN (WSMV) - A man was taken into custody after police say he fired at a semi-truck on Interstate 40 and fled from officers in Monterey around 11:10 Sunday night.
Monterey Police say Xavier Waters fled from officers on Interstate 40 around exit 301 after they attempted to stop his vehicle in response to the shots fired call.
Officers with the Monterey Police Department and the Putnam County Sheriff's Department pursued Waters westbound down I-40 until the Tennessee Highway Patrol successfully flattened two of the suspect's tires with a spike strip.
Waters exited the interstate at exit 280 and lost control of his vehicle as he turned onto Highway 56.
Police say Waters then ran on foot into a Love's Truck Stop and hid inside the freezer of the Love's McDonald's where he was found by responding officers.
Police say there were no injuries to Waters or responding officers during the incident.
Waters faces several charges including evading arrest, aggravated assault and possession of a stolen firearm. He also had warrants out of Knox County for felony aggravated assault with a handgun, felony kidnapping, felony aggravated burglary, domestic assault and theft.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.