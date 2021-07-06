COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Joe Fisher, who has more than four decades of broadcasting experience with Nashville media and college sports, has joined Tennessee Tech University as News and Communications Director, the university announced Tuesday.
Fisher was most recently the director of broadcasting for Vanderbilt University Athletics. He has extensive experience in covering local, regional and national news and events. His distinctive voice and personality led him to become well-known to audience members around the state.
“We are excited to welcome Joe to the Tech community,” said Karen Lykins, Tech’s Chief Communication Officer, in a news release. “We value his experience, energy and work ethic, and look forward to seeing how he leads our efforts in telling Tennessee Tech’s story.”
Fisher was named Tennessee Co-Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sportswriters and Sportscasters in 2013. He is also a 2018 inductee of the Metro Nashville Public Schools Sports Hall of Fame.
Before joining Vanderbilt Athletics, he served as the weekend sports anchor and reporter for WKRN-TV and WSMV-TV.
“I am thrilled to be a part of the Tennessee Tech community,” Fisher said in a news release. “President (Phil) Oldham has a marvelous plan for growth and success for this university, and I look forward to helping make that happen.”
Fisher’s public relations backgrounds includes experience as an account executive at Dye, Van Mol and Lawrence Public Relations in Nashville.
As Tech’s news and communications director, Fisher will oversee the news function of the university to external and internal audiences through media relations, video and radio work to promote the university and its strategic initiatives. As a member of the university’s Office of Communications and Marketing, he will present stories about the university to enhance its reputation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.