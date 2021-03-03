COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One year ago, today families searched through the rubble looking for what could be salvaged.

As the Cookeville rebuilds, a few people are dedicated to making sure all that was lost is found.

“Big 55, it’s time to start living. That’s a handmade card. Somebody needs that back in their life,” said Randy Adams.

In a little room in Cookeville, Adams is looking after a collection.

“It was done in August 1994. We have it here for you,” he said.

These action figures, these trophies, these teddy bears, all of this are things lost one year ago.

“All the items were picked up in our tornado zone. We don’t know exactly where it came from. We know where it was found,” said Adams.

He works with the Emergency Operations Center for Putnam County.

“We’ve got a Christmas ornament that says 1909 Poland. That has to mean something to somebody,” he said.

Adams isn’t only the only one overseeing a collection.

“All of these are in acid-free folders. There is some information on these. Sometimes it talks about where the materials were found. Sometimes it talks about what’s in the folder,” said Megan Atkinson.

Atkinson, an archivist at Tennessee Tech University, has a collection of pictures found in the wake of the tornado.

“I still believe it’s upwards of 2,800 items,” said Atkinson. “It’s a lot of family photos. I think a lot of these would be a treasure to people.”

That is why Atkinson and Adams want to get all of this home.

For anyone looking for their pictures, Atkinson can send a link to everything they have on a private Flickr page. Adams has everything held at an undisclosed location only open to survivors of the tornado.

“There’s not an insignificant piece here,” said Adams. “Somebody cared enough to bring it in. That’s just the power of this great community.