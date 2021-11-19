LIVINGSTON, TN (WSMV) - A father and son were arrested on Thursday in connection to the 2018 murders of a Cookeville couple, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Ryan Bo Cravens, 36, and Robert Cravens, 60, were arrested on Thursday by TBI agents and deputies from Overton and Putnam counties on charges of two counts each of abuse of a corpse and two counts each of first-degree murder. The Cravens are charged in the deaths of Henry Wilson, 46, and Kristie Wilson, 44.
In May 2018, family contacted the Cookeville Police Department to report the Wilsons missing. The TBI joined the investigation in August 2018 at the request of District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway. In late September 2018, authorities located a vehicle belonging to Kristie Wilson off an embankment in Fentress County, but did not find any sign of the missing individuals. In late October 2021, however, authorities recovered human remains in a remote area of Overton County, believed to be those of Henry Wilson and Kristie Wilson.
During the course of the investigation, TBI agents developed information leading to Ryan Cravens and Robert Cravens as suspects in the deaths.
Ryan and Robert Cravens are being held without bond at the Overton County Jail.
