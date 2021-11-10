Putnam County Map Generic

MONTEREY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 40 West near Monterey.

The crash near mile marker 298 was reported around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday and involved three vehicles, according to the THP. As of 3:45 p.m., one lane of I-40 West had reopened and traffic was slowly moving through the area. Eastbound lanes were backed up to around mile marker 292 near Cookeville.

 

