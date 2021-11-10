MONTEREY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 40 West near Monterey.
The crash near mile marker 298 was reported around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday and involved three vehicles, according to the THP. As of 3:45 p.m., one lane of I-40 West had reopened and traffic was slowly moving through the area. Eastbound lanes were backed up to around mile marker 292 near Cookeville.
INTERSTATE 40 CLOSUREI-40 298 westbound is currently closed due to a vehicle crash. Eastbound lanes are backed up to the 292 and moving extremely slow. The duration of the closure is unknown at this time. If at all possible, please seek and alternate route pic.twitter.com/l4YUS7SfZf— Putnam County 911-TN (@Putnam911TN) November 10, 2021
