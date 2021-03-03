COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A day of memorials were held in Cookeville and Putnam County where 19 people died when the town was devastated by an EF4 tornado one year ago.

Memorials were held throughout the community for those who died, including 15 alone in Cookeville.

A stretch of West Broad in Cookeville was severely damaged during the March 3, 2020, tornado.

The same scene is so different one year later.

Construction is underway, and while some spaces are open, other homes are rebuilt.

The people of the community remembered the lives lost on Wednesday.

Bells rang 19 times at Tennessee Tech and across Cookeville on Wednesday for the 19 lives lost at 1:48 p.m., exactly one year and 12 hours after the tornado touched down in Putnam County.

There was also a dedication ceremony for Hope Park. Three families whose homes were destroyed by the tornado sold their properties to the city to make way of the park.

Chris Pitts’ sister and nephew were killed in the tornado. He spoke to the crowd at the dedication.

“I hope this park will serve as a reminder to all of us, life is short,” Pitts told those who gathered Wednesday morning.

Others who spoke at the dedication said they didn’t want the park to be a reminder of the pain of last year.

“Once again there will be children playing, children will be laughing,” said Tony Barnett, a tornado survivor. “It’s such a comfort to know that there will be laughter in a place that’s empty right now.

Work on the park will begin when weather allows.