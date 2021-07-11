MONTEREY, TN (WSMV) - The mother of a young child the subject of a New Jersey Amber Alert on Friday has been found dead, authorities announced on Sunday.

Yasmine Uyar Yasmine Uyar was kidnapped in New Jersey and is still missing after her 2-year-old Sebastian Rios was found safe in Monterey.

Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Rahway Police Department Director Jonathan Parham said the body of 24-year-old Yasmine Uyar’s body was found in a wooded area off Interstate 40.

Sebastian Rios, age 2, was found unharmed at a Monterey motel on Saturday morning and Tyler Rios, 27, of Highland Park, NJ, was taken into custody without incident by Monterey Police officers. Tyler Rios is being held at the Putnam County Jail.

An Amber Alert was issued Friday morning for Sebastian Rios after he did not show up for daycare and Uyar did not arrive for work. Investigators identified Tyler Rios as a suspect and later issued the alert.

Family members told NBC New York that they believed Tyler Rios planned to hide out with family in Georgia.

Karen Uyar, Yasmine’s mother, said her daughter suffered a violent past with Tyler Rios and was currently on probation.

“I would like to say that it’s something we never thought would happen but when you live with a child that’s going through a domestic violence relationship for a long time, it is something you learn to know it’s going to happen at some point,” Karen Uyar told NBC New York. “You always hope it isn’t, you always pray that it isn’t.”

Tyler Rios remains jailed in Putnam County pending extradition back to New Jersey. He is expected to face first-degree kidnapping charges in New Jersey.